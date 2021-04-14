Ever since it was announced, Xbox gamers have been wondering when will begin to remove the Xbox Live payment requirement for Free to Play games. We had already been told that Xbox owners would soon not have to pay for an Xbox Live Gold subscription. But it seems that this could be closer than it seems. One of the latest updates to the Xbox Alpha Insiders Update Preview program has begun to remove the Xbox Live payment requirement.
As noted in the notes for this update, the multiplayer mode in Free-to-play games, party search and Party Chat on Xbox no longer requires an Xbox Live Gold membership. These features are being tested with Insiders before general availability, but this definitely means that we will see very soon that Microsoft decides to permanently remove the Xbox Live payment requirement for free games.
Microsoft begins removing Xbox Live payment requirement
Microsoft first announced that it was looking remove Xbox Live payment requirement in January, after he decided to ditch the controversial planned price hike for Xbox Live Gold. Back then, Microsoft said the process to remove the Xbox Live payment requirement on Free to Play games would come as soon as possible in the next few months, but the launch to Insiders suggests that it will hit all Xbox gamers imminently.
Microsoft’s decision here aligns the service with its main console competitors. The report does not end here. Also the Microsoft Store has been updated to include a Free To Play games section according to some players report. This surely joins the imminent announcement that the Xbox Live payment requirement will be able to be removed from free games.
