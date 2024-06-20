As part of the closure of Arkane Austin, it was announced some time ago that Microsoft planned to refund all players who purchased the most expensive edition of redfall, which included the DLC that never came to market. Although it took some time, this process is already underway, so if you bought the edition of Redfall: Bite Backyou better check your email.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft has already started refunding money to all those who purchased Redfall: Bite Back. This version of the game not only includes the main experience, but also provides access to the expansion that was canceled after the studio closed. All those who paid the $26.99 that this version cost in the Microsoft Store and Steam They have begun to receive emails where this money is fully refunded.

If you have purchased the physical edition, You will be happy to hear that the money back also applies to this versionthe only detail you need to contact Customer Support from Bethesda, and then wait to be compensated for content that will no longer be available.

Let us remember that at the time, Arkane Austin was planning to expand redfall with DLC, which was going to give us the opportunity to play with new characters, try new weapons, enjoy an additional chapter for the story, and more. However, development of the expansion was canceled when Xbox announced the official closure of the studio.

Although the refund is a positive thing, does not remove the bad taste in the mouth that the closure of Arkane Austin left. On related issues, Microsoft assured that they would not abandon redfall. Likewise, the development of this installment came to a definitive end.

It’s a real shame that this is the end of Arkane Austin. Even though it’s been a couple of months since this revelation, this still feels like it happened yesterday. While the refund is a positive thing, this should not be happening.

