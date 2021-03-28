Microsoft joins other large companies in assessing the best way to get workers back to the offices, a year after the pandemic sent home employees, who had to learn to be productive on video conference calls while juggling family interruptions , of pets and the doorbell.

The tech giant announced that it will allow the return of more workers to their headquarters from Redmond (Washington) starting tomorrow, although he also acknowledged that working life may not be the same again.

In this reopening phase, which Microsoft described as the fourth step in a six-stage “dial,” the Redmond campus will give to some 57,000 non-essential employees the option to work from the office, from home or a combination of both possibilities. Microsoft will also continue to require employees to wear chinstraps and maintain social distancing.

The software company plans to open its office without restrictions only when the virus acts “more like an endemic virus like the seasonal flu, “wrote executive vice president Kurt DelBene on the company blog. But even then, life in the office of Microsoft’s 160,000 employees will not resemble what it was before the pandemic.

“Once we reach a point where COVID-19 no longer represents a significant burden on our communities, and as our centers move into the open phase of the dial, we consider that working from home part of the time (less than 50%) is normal for most positions, “DelBene wrote.

US President Joe Biden has said he expects a return to normalcy for July 4, but there are still uncertain elements, such as new variants of the virus, local increases in infections and whether employees are prepared.

How to weigh these challenges facing the desire to go back to the office varies greatly by industry.

Some, like the financier, have been more aggressive in dealing with the return of workers to the office, believing that face-to-face work is the most suitable for networking and the training required by the profession.

JPMorgan Chase it plans to bring interns to its Manhattan offices, as it did last summer, and continues to build a new headquarters on Park Avenue.

Others are more open to bigger changes. Google announced to be testing a “flexible work week”. Target will eliminate a third of the space it has in the Twin Cities headquarters, as it plans to make telecommuting a permanent part of office life.

Retailer Recreational Equipment Inc. sold its new Bellevue, Washington headquarters last year before it had a chance to move into it. “We decided to do it because it allowed us to clean the slate and look at all the opportunities that lay ahead,” Christine Putur, the company’s executive vice president of Technology and Operations, said in an interview.

REI is studying some satellite locations in the Puget Sound area and hopes they will serve as meeting centers for your employees. Putur said REI saw advantages in teleworking that the company wants to keep.

“We saw that the teams met in a different way, very focused on results“he said.” And they weren’t worried about finding a conference room. They did not care who could be in which place at any time. They focused on the problem they had to solve, who had to be there. And they were meeting virtually and making incredible progress. “

Walmart, America’s largest private employer is pushing ahead with plans to expand its new Northwest Arkansas headquarters, though it plans to make virtual work permanent for the global tech team.

In a memo this month, the company told its US employees that it was still working on “a plan to bring more campus associates to offices in the future,” according to a copy of the memo obtained by The New York Times.

“For most Walmart associates, the physical workplace will continue to drive culture, speed and innovation, and our associates have told us that they are eager to collaborate in person through surveys and other feedback, “said Jami Lamontagne, a Walmart spokesperson. He added that associate feedback” will help shape our workplace. of the future and how we will use it in the future. “

Microsoft tried to back up its decision with numbers by providing the results of a survey of more than 30,000 full-time and self-employed workers. Almost three-quarters of them said they wanted flexible remote work options to continue and 46% said they planned to move this year now that they could telecommute. Self-rated productivity remains high, but 54% of respondents feel overworked.

“There are some companies that think, ‘Let’s go back to the way we were,'” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Microsoft 365. “However, the data seems to indicate that they do not understand what has happened in the last twelve months.”

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

