Microsoft And the best company in the world according to the ranking drawn up by TIME: The Redmond company has beaten rivals such as Apple, Alphabet and Meta when it comes to values ​​that include employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability.

Currently engaged in the acquisition of Activision, Microsoft has obtained 96.46 points out of 100 within the evaluations carried out by the well-known American magazine, which means that it came very close to a judgment of absolute excellence.

According to TIME’s report, the house in Redmond it grossed 72 billion dollars during the most recent fiscal year, which translates into an increase of 63% compared to the numbers totaled in 2020. The giant also reduced emissions by 0.5%.

That’s not all: Microsoft has created better job opportunities and pay for women and racial and ethnic minorities in the US. “The way I see our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” said CEO Satya Nadella.