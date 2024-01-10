When Bladur's Gate 3 hit the market in August 2023, PC users, and eventually PlayStation 5 users, enjoyed one of the best games of the year. However, it was not until December 7 that those with an Xbox console were able to enjoy this installment. Now, It has been reported that those who have enjoyed this installment in Series X|S have been banned from their Microsoft accounts.

As you probably already know, Baldur's Gate 3 It has multiple sex scenes. In this way, some users have decided to capture videos and images of these moments for posterity, without realizing that all the material they record is automatically uploaded to the cloud. Due, multiple users of the Series X|S version have been banned from their Microsoft accounts. This is what Xbox commented on the matter:

“To provide clarity on Baldur's Gate III adult content enforcement actions, Xbox account suspensions are not automatic. Each clip is reviewed by a moderator and if it is found to violate our safety and content policies, action is taken. Our team evaluates appeals and can reverse suspensions if any action was taken in error. “If it is a first violation, for example, we will remove the ban and let players know why it happened and how to avoid future problems (for example, how to disable auto-loading when capturing sensitive content).”

This started a series of criticisms against Xbox, because the cloud upload configuration is something that is automatic, and while you can change this manually, not many are aware. In this way, the community has issued a series of comments criticizing Microsoft for the bans, and have indicated that none of this is the community's fault.

“I'm just checking. This is from a game you can buy and play on your console, correct? And are you banning accounts for having content automatically loaded from a setting that is on by default? Better yet, are you going to ban someone for the content of that game?” “No one should be banned. Instead, users who block M-rated games in their family settings should not see any clips of any M-rated games. It shouldn't be more complicated than that.” “Each console should come with auto-charging disabled and a warning if a user turns it on, which may result in suspension. “It's crazy that a clip of a game on Xbox, uploaded to the Xbox network, can result in a ban for an Xbox user.”

For now, the only official response from Xbox is to simply disable the automatic cloud upload configuration. Along with this, they have mentioned that those who have received their first ban can appeal to have this punishment lifted. Even so, many are not happy with the decision that was made on this occasion. On related topics, you can check our review of Baldur's Gate 3 here. Likewise, will this game come to Xbox Game Pass?

Editor's Note:

Here it is Xbox that is to blame, but the company can easily justify itself under the idea that any user can disable the automatic loading of content. However, it is also true that this is a well activated when starting any Microsoft console, so not many are actually aware of this.

Via: Xbox