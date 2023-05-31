Microsoft accused Britain’s antitrust regulator of being a global “exception” by blocking its acquisition of 69 billion dollars from the maker of “call of duty“, Activision Blizzard. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) vetoed the deal in April, arguing that it could harm competition in the fledgling cloud gaming market, sparking a fierce dispute.

The company’s appeal process against the decision will likely take place at the end of July, a Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) judge said on Tuesday. Microsoft lawyer Daniel Beard told CAT:

“If this process does not move quickly, it jeopardizes the completion of this merger.”

Microsoft argues that the CMA erred in concluding that the deal would lead to a substantial decrease in competition in the UK cloud gaming market. He said 10 regulators, including the European Union’s competition authority, which gave the deal the green light earlier this month, have already approved the merger.

“The CMA is the exception here in its position,” Beard said. “It creates uncertainty that risks derailing this deal and for that reason speed is of the essence.” He added: “Only here do we have this uncertainty in terms of a decision that we consider to be fundamentally wrong and that aims to stop this merger globally in relation to a small part of the video game industry.”

Microsoft has also appealed action by the US Federal Trade Commission that seeks to block the deal, arguing that the agency says it would stifle competition. Activision has asked to intervene in Microsoft’s appeal against the CMA’s decision, arguing that the planned deal has a July 18 deadline.

His lawyer, Anthony Grabiner, said the CMA’s finding that cloud gaming was a separate market from so-called native gaming, where players access games installed on their devices via a digital download or physical disc, was incorrect. Cloud gaming is “just a delivery mechanism…it’s not a separate market,” he said. “From a UK perspective, this is a terribly important case,” Grabiner added.

Via: Reuters

Editor’s note: One more chapter of this drama was already needed, don’t you think? Although I thought that the United States was going to authorize this and that the CMA was going to have to retract, I still believe that this is going to end in favor of Microsoft.