Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Hines was asked if receiving redfall pressure has increased on Starfield, which will be released on September 6. Hines replied that even if Starfield had a tough launch, Bethesda wouldn’t just let it fail.

“We are always in a learning process, so that is not new to us,” he replied. “We don’t like not meeting the expectations of our players. “At the same time, we’re the same company that has had launches that didn’t go our way, and we don’t quit or abandon things just because they didn’t start out well.”

Hines went on to say that Bethesda I would continue working on redfall to make sure it becomes “a good game.”

“The launch of The Elder Scrolls Online in pc It wasn’t perfect, but we kept going,” he explained. “Now it’s like this incredibly popular cross-platform game. The same thing happened with Fallout 76. redfall it is no different for us. “Okay, we didn’t get the start we wanted, but it’s still a fun game, and we’ll keep working on it. We will achieve 60 frames per second. “We will make it a good game because we know that as a first party studio, GamePass lasts forever. There will be people ten years from now who will join GamePassand redfall It will be there”.

After several delays, the first major exclusive of Xbox of Bethesda launched in May to various technical issues and negative reviews, earning average ratings of 56 (Xbox Series X/S) and 53 (pc) on Metacritic.

The head of Xbox Game StudiosMatt Booty, said in June that there were no plans to shut down the developer of redfallArkane Austin, and stated that he felt that Microsoft I should have done a better job supporting the studio.

“I feel responsible that we could have done a better job with Arkane,” Booty said, echoing comments made in May by the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: No thanks, I won’t go back to redfall, I’d like to think that the foundation for a good game is there, but I think it would need a lot of work and right now there’s a lot more they’ll decide to focus on.