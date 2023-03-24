A few days ago, a game designer redfall revealed that Microsoft told them to cancel the PS5 version of the title. This after the purchase of Zenimax by the creators of the Xbox was completed. Now a company spokesperson shared an official response.

The statement was made directly to Eurogamer and reads as follows: ‘We haven’t pulled any games from PlayStation. In fact, we expanded our reach in gaming with the releases we had on Sony’s PlayStation after our Zenimax acquisition, and the first two games we released were PlayStation 5 exclusives. We’ve done the same thing ever since we bought minecraft as we even increased the scope of the franchise.’

Microsoft’s message adds that their games continue to receive updates on Sony consoles. In addition to that they have always said that their distribution of ZeniMax games will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Notably, the Redfall team’s statement comes just as Microsoft is in an attempt to buy Activision. One of the most controversial points of the transaction is the possible exclusivity of titles like Call of Duty.

What were the statements for which Microsoft gave this response?

A few days ago, IGN France had an interview with Harvey Smith, who works at redfall. According to him, the purchase of Microsoft had major changes in the development of this title. One of them was that the version for PlayStation 5, which was already contemplated, was cancelled.

‘They arrived and told us that there would be no PlayStation 5, that we should focus on Xbox, PC and Game Pass‘ stated the developer. However, he admitted that this was beneficial for development, as there was one less thing to worry about. What do you think of these statements?

