Microsoft Corp. plans to spend 80 billion dollars this fiscal year in data center construction, highlighting the intense capital requirements of Artificial Intelligence. More than half of this projected spending until June 2025 will be made in the US, reported the president of the firm, Brad Smith. The recent progress of AI is due to “large-scale infrastructure investments that serve as an essential foundation for innovation and the use of AI,” said Smith.

Cloud infrastructure providers, such as Microsoft and Amazon They have rushed to expand computing capacity by building new data centers. Thus, in the previous fiscal year, which ended in June 2024, Microsoft invested more than $50 billion in capital expenditures, the vast majority related to the construction of server farms driven by demand for artificial intelligence services.

Smith also warned the incoming Trump administration against “heavy-handed regulations” related to AI. “The most important priority of US public policy should be ensuring that the country can continue moving forward with the wind in its favor,” Smith wrote.

The country needs “a pragmatic export control policy“That balances strong security protection for AI components in trusted data centers with the ability of American companies to expand rapidly and provide a reliable source of supply to the many countries that are allies and friends of the United States,” Smith said.