Microsoft has appealed the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) decision to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, arguing there have been relevant developments that should lead to a review of the decision. One of the main strengths of Microsoft’s defense has been the European Union’s green light to the acquisition deal. In addition, the company highlighted a long-term agreement with Sony regarding the distribution of Activision Blizzard’s popular game franchise, Call of Duty, which will remain on PlayStation consoles for ten years. But that’s not all: Microsoft also said it had uncovered “significant” new evidence that challenges the conclusions of the CMA report, based on similar elements uncovered in a similar case in the United States that examined the competition implications of the acquisition. proposal. In any case, the CMA has decided to examine the company’s appeal by August 4, when it will express itself definitively on the matter.