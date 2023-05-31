L’appeal Of Microsoft against the decision taken by the CMA (Competition and Merger Authority), i.e. the antitrust body of the United Kingdom, to block theacquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion has a start date: July 24, 2023.

It was the decision that was made CAT (Competition Appeal Tribunal) during a preliminary hearing held this afternoon. Microsoft even hoped to be able to fix the appeal for June, but July is still a good placement.

The decision was made by Judge Marcus Smith, who also indicated the time for the elections to be six days hearings of experts from both sides. Microsoft only wanted four, but the judge urged both sides to consider longer times for testimony given the complexity of the case.

Prior to the appeal, the CAT set June 12 for a second preliminary hearing to discuss more factual matters relating to evidence and documents.

The CMA’s decision dates back to April and was motivated by monopoly risk in the nascent cloud gaming market. It must be considered that, even in the event that Microsoft is successful and obtains a favorable ruling from the CAT, the ball will still pass back into the CMA’s court, which will have to make the final decision.