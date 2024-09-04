Microsoft appears to have apologized to Italian development studio Jyamma Games after the announcement that Enotria: The Last Song Delayed Indefinitely on Xbox which led the software house to explain that it did so because it had not received any responses from the Redmond company for the certification of the game. Two months have passed since the request.

Works in progress

Jacky Greco, the leader of Jyamma, stated on the official Enotria Discord channel (a message whose existence we have directly verified) that having been contacted by Microsoft after the announcement and are currently working to resolve the situation.

On Discord, Greco further explained his decision, stating that despite there being an Xbox version ready, Microsoft ignored his requests regarding the certification process for two months.

“I spent a lot of money on conversion and they decided to ignore us,” Greco wrote. “They obviously don’t care about Enotria and they don’t care [dei giocatori]”.

Jyamma Games said in March that it would not launch Enotria on Xbox at the same time as other platforms, because it wanted to create “a superior experience for PC and PS5 players.” With the game’s delay to September, that decision was reversed.

Jyamma Games isn’t the only developer that has had issues releasing on Xbox. Funcom CPO Scott Junior recently told VG247 that they had issues optimizing the Xbox Series S version of Dune: Awakening. Larian Studios also previously encountered technical issues porting Baldur’s Gate 3 to Series S, prompting the game’s release on the platform to be postponed.