The first major events of the year are beginning to be considered, which in some cases manage to establish editions after a year in which many of them were canceled. Among them, Microsoft anticipates information about the next Game Stack Live, which is an event aimed at developers to publicize the advances in the technology of the video games they offer. In fact, there seem to be a lot of pending news for this edition, focusing mostly in the improvements applied to DirectX on PC.

And is that the arrival of new technologies, from consoles to new hardware components, has allowed DirectX to see new options and take advantage of certain technologies that are being vital in the development of new generation games. Nevertheless, Game Stack Live is an event that brings together all platforms and company development tools, including Xbox Live, Azure, PlayFab, DirectX, Virtual Studio, and Simplygon. So there will be a lot of information about the future of tools aimed at games.

But if there seems to be something to highlight this year, it is the evolution of tools aimed at video game development. Microsoft anticipates information on the next Game Stack Live focused on DirectX improvements in his web page Directed to start a countdown to the start of this edition. There are still many days to go, because the Microsoft Game Stack Live will take place on April 21 and 22. More than enough time for all interested parties to register and participate in it.

As we have suggested, this is a developer-focused event, as it focuses on exposing all the tools that will make it possible for you to take advantage of the development options Microsoft offers. And there, the main claim is in one of the most important game development tools in the Microsoft environment, DirectX. With this, it is expected that the event can be really interesting to glimpse the future of games and graphics, especially on PC.

Among the great keys to this event, it is anticipated that information will be offered on “The next generation of gaming graphics: new consoles and graphics cards usher in a new wave of more immersive video games”, and with it, “We will cover the latest innovations in our graphics platform, making it easier for game developers to push the limits of graphics on both PC and Xbox with DirectX, HLSL, PIX, HDR, and more.”

And they want to send the news of DirectX, since they “Has been working on a game-changing way for developers who want to be on the cutting edge of graphics”, and the Game Stack Live will be the stage “To show the world how we’re pushing the limits with an exciting new update”. Among the different characteristics that are confirmed is HDR, since “High Dynamic Range (HDR) is part of the gold standard for the newest generation of graphics-rich games” and its arrival on PC where the new API “Provides best practices for optimizing your native HDR implementations for displays and working on exciting new technology to extend the reach of HDR PC gaming.”

Another novelty is found in the DirectStorage implementation, where they anticipate that “Microsoft is pleased to offer DirectStorage,

a DirectX family API originally designed for Velocity Architecture for Windows PC. DirectStorage will bring best-in-class IO technology to both PC and console, just as DirectX 12 Ultimate does with rendering technology. “ In a way, this is an important step for PC gaming to take advantage of a concept similar to the one running on Xbox Series X / S consoles with Velocity Architecture. With a DirectStorage compatible PC and DirectStorage compatible game, you can expect dramatically reduced load times and virtual worlds that are more expansive and detailed than ever. In this session, we will discuss the details of this technology that will help you build your next-generation PC games.

All this anticipates an important step by Microsoft to provide a new generation of tools so that developers can work both on consoles and on PCs. And is that the Xbox ecosystem has no barriers between these two platforms, and hence the importance for Microsoft that developers feel interest in this event. Microsoft anticipates information on the next Game Stack Live focused on DirectX enhancements, which will be exhibited between April 21 and 22.