During the Xbox Games Showcase Microsoft unveiled a new black version of the Xbox Series S with 1 TB of built-in memory. There are few new features compared to the original Xbox Series S, apart from a new black color and increased storage capacity. Microsoft will launch the 1TB black Xbox Series S on September 1st at a price of $349, which in Italy will become €349. The carbon black version of the Xbox Series S was announced on stage by Xbox head Phil Spencer, who also mentioned that the company has ramped up its Xbox Series X deliveries to meet demand. The very first version of Xbox Series S console was originally launched as a budget alternative to Xbox Series X, with lower resolution video output, some different internal components, and with 512GB of storage. Microsoft has announced that this new variant of the Xbox Series S will be available on September 1, just in time for the fall launches of Starfield and Forza Motorsport.