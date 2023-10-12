Microsoft announced the new one Xbox Series S – Starter Bundlewhich will be put on the market starting next year October 31st. At the recommended price of €299.99 we will be able to purchase the bundle it contains a Series S model with 512 GB of memory, a wireless controller And a three-month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass service. You can pre-order it starting today on both company website and at participating retailers.

Xbox announces the Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle

which will be launched worldwide on October 31st at the price of 299.99 euros. Includes a 512GB Xbox Series S console, a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a wireless controller.

Hundreds of high-quality games will be available alongside the next-generation console, including current favorites, new releases and historic titles.

Xbox Series S and hundreds of games with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate

The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle will allow everyone to enter the world of Xbox gaming, whether you are embarking on your first journey into the world of gaming, whether you are looking for the perfect gift, or whether you have decided to upgrade to a new generation. This bundle includes everything you need to play, including the next-gen speed and performance of the Xbox Series S and access to hundreds of games with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a value of €44.99.

Discover hundreds of games with Game Pass Ultimate

Will you team up with friends to defend your village, race on world-famous tracks, or decide your fate in the vastness of space? Game Pass Ultimate offers a lot of choice.

Your subscription includes access to hundreds of games, day-one releases, online multiplayer, and more.

Hundreds of games: You can play new games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport on day one. Additionally, you can try hundreds of high-quality games like Lies of P, Party Animals and family favorites like Minecraft Legends.

Online multiplayer: Playing your favorite games also allows you to stay connected with friends and family. Game Pass Ultimate includes online multiplayer to play together with others on console, PC and cloud.

EA Play: EA Play gives you access to even more top titles across console, cloud and PC, including beloved series like Madden, Battlefield And STAR WARS.

Perks: Perks are free and include in-game content, consumable items, and member discounts on select games and add-ons.

Xbox Series S – the best value for money

Xbox Series S delivers next-generation speed and performance. With features like Quick Resume, fast loading times and gameplay at up to 120 frames per second**, you can make the most of every minute of gameplay. Plus, you can play digital games from four generations of Xbox and hundreds of optimized titles.

An opportunity for the Christmas holidays

It is possible to purchase it Xbox Series S Starter Bundle at i Microsoft Store and participating retailers worldwide starting October 31st or pre-order at participating retailers today.

