Planned for the moment only for the US market Xbox Mastercards will initially launch on September 21st only for members of the Xbox Insider program and will be made available to all US gamers during 2024.

Surprisingly, today Microsoft announced the Xbox Mastercard or of credit cards verdecrociate created in collaboration with Barclays US Consumer Bank and which offer various benefits for Xbox players .

Points and bonus program for Xbox players

In addition to the inevitable Xbox logo on the front, available in multiple variants, these credit cards are characterized by the absence of annual fees and a points program which allows you to redeem games and add-ons on the official Xbox website.

Xbox Mastercard holders will get one point for every dollar spent, however there will be some bonuses purchasing Microsoft and Xbox products, spending on streaming services like Netflix, and so on.

In particular:

Xbox and Microsoft – Earn 5x Card Points on eligible Microsoft Store products.

Streaming Services – Earn 3x Card Points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

Food Delivery Services – Earn 3x Card Points on eligible food delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

Everyday Purchases – Earn 1x card points on all other everyday purchases.

The bonuses don’t end there and include 5,000 points with your first purchase of $50 or more and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.