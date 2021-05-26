Microsoft has announced June’s Xbox Games with Gold titles.

On Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, The King’s Bird is available to download from 1st June to 30th June.

Also on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S is Shadows: Awakening, available to download from 16th June to 15th July.

Xbox 360 game NeoGeo Battle Coliseum is available to download 1st to 15th June and playable via backwards compatibility.

And finally, Xbox 360 fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us is available from 16th June to 30th June.

With the deepest respect to the games on offer, June 2021 is not the best month for Games with Gold. The King’s Bird is a platformer that came out in 2018 and enjoyed a decent reception; Shadows: Awakening, an isometric single-player RPG, also came out in 2018 and was well-received; NeoGeo Battle Coliseum hit Xbox Live Arcade in 2010, but it first came out on PlayStation 2 in 2005; and NetherRealm’s Injustice: Gods Among Us, which came out in 2013, was well-received, but it’s showing its age now, eight years later.

Anything take your fancy?