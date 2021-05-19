Many users started browsing the internet through one of the most popular browsers ever. We speak neither more nor less than Internet Explorer, the Microsoft browser that preceded the current Microsoft Edge and that marked an era many years ago, being more known in recent times more as a meme than as a widely used tool.

However, it seems that the cycle of this browser will come to an end soon, as Microsoft has announced through a new entry on your blog When will Internet Explorer support end in Windows 10, being a much closer date than some might expect.

Internet Explorer support in Windows 10 will end in 2022

As we can see in the image directly taken from the publication, Microsoft will end Internet Explorer support in Windows 10 on June 15, 2022. Therefore, as of that date, the browser will stop receiving updates, being only the legacy that it will leave to Microsoft Edge.

However, Microsoft has announced that some versions of Windows 10 will retain Internet Explorer, as well as other Windows operating systems. Specifically, the versions that we discuss will be as follows.

Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge

Internet Explorer platform (MSHTML / Trident), including WebOC

Internet Explorer 11 desktop application at:

Windows 8.1

Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU)

Windows 10 Server SAC (all versions)

Windows 10 IoT Long Term Maintenance Channel (LTSC) (all versions)

Windows 10 Server LTSC (all versions)

Windows 10 client LTSC (all versions)

Therefore, it is time for Internet Explorer to definitively give the baton to Microsoft Edge, which is now available even on Xbox consoles, allowing users to even stream the game through it.