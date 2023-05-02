The division Xboxes Of Microsoft announced the program Xbox Game Pass Friend which gives current members the ability to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass to try for free PC Game Pass up to five people for a duration of 14 days. Subscribers to the Game Pass service can find the appropriate button on the Home screen “Give PC Game Pass” (Gift PC Game Pass): just a simple click to share the trial code and let your friends discover the games available in the PC Game Pass catalog.

Furthermore, those who start the free trial period will be able to enjoy all the benefits, including:

New Xbox Game Studios titles available on launch day

Hundreds of high quality PC games

EA Play Membership

PC and mobile games from Riot Games

For more details on the Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral offer, here is the article on Xbox Wire.

Source: Xboxes