Microsoft Executive Vice President Yusef Mehdi said the company is preparing for a new era. This will be governed by more personal and intelligent computing driven by the use of artificial intelligence.. Adding this key is proof of this.

The first computers with this new key are expected to begin reaching the market in February. However, it has not yet been revealed what these models will be. This will change with the arrival of CES24 next week, where they will show off some new computers.

Microsoft confirmed that this key will also be added to its Surface devices. The next models in this line are the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6 which will also arrive this year. What do you think of this push to use artificial intelligence more?

What is Microsoft Windows Copilot?

Windows Copilot is an artificial intelligence that Microsoft developed together with OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT. In fact, its operation is quite similar, since It is a chatbot that you can ask many things and it will give you the best answers.

By always being connected to the internet, Copilot will always give you the most current information. In addition to the fact that he can help you with various things, such as quoting flights and hotel rooms, you can also simply chat with him. Perhaps with the new dedicated key there will be more uses for this AI. Will they use it?

