Service subscribers will be able to use the text writing assistant feature and access new AI tools and models, such as GPT-4 Turbo

Microsoft announced this Monday (15.jan.2024) the sale of monthly subscriptions to artificial intelligence Copilot Pro. The subscription will cost US$20 per month in the United States, or R$98 in direct conversion. The service user will be able to use text writing assistant features, spreadsheet production assistance and access new AI tools and models, such as GPT-4 Turbo.

Previously, the company had a minimum requirement of 300 people to purchase the enterprise version of the software. Now, with the individual subscription program, the company expects virtually all of its business customers to become subscribers. “I can’t imagine a commercial organization out there that wouldn’t at least purchase a subscription to Copilot to see what it’s all about”said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president at Microsoft.

The Copilot Pro service will compete for the market with the Microsoft-funded company, OpenAI, which announced in 2023 the subscription program for its ChatGPT Plus service also for US$20/month. An OpenAI subscription gives you early access to new AI tools and models. Google's artificial intelligence Bard will also be a competitor in the AI ​​market.

Microsoft has not announced details about the possible arrival of Copilot Pro artificial intelligence in Brazil.