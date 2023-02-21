Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games.

Out today, 21st February on console, PC and cloud is Atomic Heart. As Eurogamer reported last week, questions remain about the Atomic Heart developer’s Russian origins.

On February 28th, puzzle auto-battler Merge & Blade hits Game Pass across console, PC and cloud.

Also on 28th February, Atlus’ Persona-lite Soul Hackers 2 arrives on Game Pass across console, PC and cloud.

Here’s a big one: F1 22 launches into Game Pass on console and PC via EA Play on 2nd March, just in time for the new F1 season.

And here’s perhaps the biggest one: Team Ninja’s promising-looking Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches in Game Pass across console, PC and cloud as a day one release 3rd March.

That’s your lot for what’s coming to Game Pass in the near future. In the same breath, Microsoft announced the games leaving Game Pass on 28th February:

Alien: Isolation (Console and PC)

Crown Trick (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

Madden NFL 21 (Console and PC) EA Play

Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Anything take your fancy?