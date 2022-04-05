Over the past two years, many companies from all over the world have adopted remote working modesensing the growing need for a new organizational model.

According to the recent Microsoft Work Trend Indexlaunched last March 16, 52% of respondents stated that will consider switching to hybrid or remote working mode in the next year, while 80% of employees claimed to be equally, if not moreproductive since he switched to hybrid or remote work.

During this radical transformation, the performance of the hardware sector is amplified thanks to the power of the Cloud. In this sense, the progressive shift towards this new working model reduces considerably the dividing line between PC and the cloud. In this regard, the operating system must adapt to the person, work or device used, and no longer the other way around.

Today, Microsoft announced some new experiences to add depth to this vision.

The news announced by Microsoft for Windows

Smoother virtual meetings with Voice Clarity a new Surface feature to improve productivity and give relevance to elements such as sound processing and speech clarity, with a more natural rendering during video calls and higher quality audio and images.

Other new features specifically designed to enhance remote meetings include eye contact, background blur and automatic framing offering an improved experience for end users.

Improved Phishing Protection for SmartScreen to protect users from phishing attacks – responsible for nearly 70% of data breaches – with a combination of cloud AI and OS enhancements.

Updates for IT Professionals – including remote business support, endpoint privilege management and Iris for Windows.

To simplify navigation between the cloud and applications, update of the Windows 365 management tools how Boot direct and switch-to-Cloud PC brings a shell management experience that allows the end user to move from one environment to another, to enable large companies and SMBs to create clear boundaries between business and personal apps.

Windows offers users and businesses different tools and ways to adapt to their way of working, from the devices they need to the tools and infrastructures they use.