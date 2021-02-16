Microsoft has announced new games coming to Xbox Game Pass during the remainder of February.

On 18th February, Bandai Namco’s action role-playing game Code Vein hits Xbox Game Pass for PC. Also out on that day is Obsidian’s RPG Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition on console and the cloud, and Bugbear’s car smash ’em-up Wreckfest on console, PC and cloud.

Moving on, on 23rd February team platformer Killer Queen Black hits Game Pass on console and cloud.

Two days later, on 25th February, Codemasters’ Dirt 5 hits Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud.

Also on 25th February, Frontier’s space epic Elite Dangerous hits Xbox Game Pass on console, and Superhot: Mind Control Delete on PC.

As usual, some games are leaving Xbox Game Pass this month. Leaving 24th February is Dirt 4 (console). Leaving 28th February are Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (console and PC); Mother Russia Bleeds (PC); Oxenfree (console and PC); The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (console); and Vambrace: Cold Soul (console and PC).

Anything take your fancy?