Microsoft has announced March 2021’s Xbox Games with Gold titles.

Warface: Breakout and Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse are the two Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S games. Via backward compatibility, Metal Slug 3 and Port Royale 3 are also available.

Warface: Breakout is a tactical shooter spin-off from Crytek’s free-to-play first-person shooter. It came out in May 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse is a roguelike-lite-ish couch co-op top-down twin-stick shooter that came out in 2018. Metal Slug 3 is SNK’s famous run- and-gun arcade game that originally released in 2000. And Port Royale 3 is a business simulation game that came out on PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2012.

Warface: Breakout is available to download free from 1st to 31st March. Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse is live free from 16th March to 15th April. Metal Slug 3 is available from 1st to 15th March. And Port Royale 3 is available 16th to 31st March.

Anything take your fancy?