Microsofton the occasion of SID in which he has been participating for 19 years, announced a new annual report analyzing teens’ perceptions and attitudes regarding online safety. Not only them, as parents from all over the world are also involved; this report warns and shows almost could be the various risks that can be incurred through the web thanks to the experiences demonstrated by the participants! The survey was carried out between August and September 2022 with a sample of 16,000 people.

The teenagers in question have aged between 13 and 17 yearswhile parents are responsible for children between the ages of 6 and 17. Adults, therefore, vary between 18 and 74 years of age, and they all showed various testimonials about the state of digital civilization and online security. The Microsoft report therefore put all this is under discussion for 16 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Philippines, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Peru, United Kingdom, Singapore and United States).

Microsoft shows alarming data

There Global Online Safety Survey showed that 69% of those involved had at least one high-stakes encounter online in the past year. The percentage rises to 80% if we consider only the LGBTQ+ population, as they are very often victims. In Italy the figure does not lend itself to a decrease, as the results remain very similar to the global ones. We are therefore talking about the 62% risk of encountering an online danger in the face, also, of 75% for the LGBTQ+ population.

Many parents (81%) think that safety features can be a valuable protection tool, but that’s not enough. 46% of Italians, compared to 43% on a global scale, are less confident and disinformation, unfortunately, is king. In fact we note that 49% are ill-informed, which can lead the person to encounter various problems such as violent content (at least 32%) and risks for the person (such as hate speech, cyberbullying, threats) at least for 30%. And these are just among the most common found in Italy.

And, of course, the biggest danger for the guys is running into situations in which there is hate speech and often it is the girls who are most involved. Parents of teenagers underestimate any type of risk to which their children may be exposed and only 62% of Italian teenagers, compared to 60% globally, talk about it with someone after having lived the experience. And that someone probably isn’t a parent as only 76% of them do, as opposed to 70% globally.

What does Microsoft do in all of this?

On the occasion of Safer Internet Dayin addition to the SID, Microsoft highlights that within the platform of Xboxes has been introduced Minecraft EducationPrivacy Prodigy: a learning experience designed to teach teenagers how to handle personal data and how to make informed choices. The game will explore four areas representing different circles of trust, from immediate family members to public places like a library or restaurant.

Within areas, relevant personal information comes to life as bytes of data in dire need of protection. Participants will face various challenges to learn real information about cybersecurity and it’s all available in the game’s library of lessons. Users of Minecraft Bedrockhowever, they can download the world from Education Collection in the Minecraft Marketplace.

The initiative is part of the project Cyber ​​Safe left last year with Home Sweet Hmm: A fun and engaging way to help players identify the levels of trust they can place in the people around them and explore strategies for safeguarding their sensitive personal information and for mitigating the problems that arise from compromised information. Xbox emphasizes how its online communities are curated with the help of Two Hat’s Community Sift platform, powered by AI and human intuition, which filters text, image and video content.