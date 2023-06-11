Microsoft has just announced a new model of the Xbox Series S with a 1TB SSD. Oh, and it’s colored black.
This fresh model launches on 1st September, Xbox chief Phil Spencer announced tonight at the Xbox Showcase. It’s priced at $349, which is $50 more than the standard Xbox Series S at $299.
We’re checking to find UK pricing and release details right now.
Microsoft said it had heard the feedback on the current Xbox Series S’ existing SSD memory size – 512GB – which gets filled quickly. Add-on SSD memory cards are available, of course, but do not come cheap.
It remains to be seen if the existing Xbox Series S will remain available, or will be replaced entirely.
Not got an Xbox Series console yet? If so, does this appeal to you?
#Microsoft #announces #1TB #Xbox #Series #model
Leave a Reply