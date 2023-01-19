After Twitter, Meta and Amazon, the Big Tech crisis also affects Microsoft: the leading company in the IT sector has announced the layoff of 10,000 employees by the end of the third quarter of 2023, confirming the rumors that have been circulating for months and were gradually strengthened by what was happening in similar companies, all forced to drastically reduce their staff.

According to what was communicated by the US company founded by Bill Gates, the reduction in the workforce will be less than 5%. However, Microsoft has made it known that it will continue to hire in strategic areas, unlike what was declared, for example by Amazon, which has been blocking new entries for some time before starting the contraction.

In the premarket, the stock rose 0.6 percent, as the company said in a filing it had just notified affected employees of the layoffs, some of which will take effect immediately.

Asked about the layoffs ahead of the announcement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said “no one can defy gravity” and cited high inflation affecting economic growth around the world as the main reason for the decision.

With these cuts, the company hopes to save about $1.2 billion. “During the pandemic, there has been a rapid acceleration – added Nadella speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos – I think that today we will go through a phase in which there will be a certain normalization of that demand”.

According to reports Financial TimesThe company is also considering a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research and development organization that developed the ChatGPT chatbot.