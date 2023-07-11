CNBC: Microsoft to make further cuts after 10,000 layoffs

The American corporation Microsoft announced a new stage of layoffs. It will be held a week after the start of fiscal year 2024, informs CNBC.

The announced measures will be in addition to the staff cuts announced in January 2023, which affected more than ten thousand employees (about five percent of the entire workforce). How many people will be fired this time, the company did not specify. Earlier this week, a number of salespeople and Microsoft customer service representatives posted on social media that they had already lost their jobs.

“Organizational and personnel changes are a necessary and regular part of running our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.

Major tech companies have been rapidly ramping up headcount to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. By data Reuters, the “big five” of the largest IT giants in the world (Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Meta (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia)) increased the number of employees by 45 percent in 2020, and by another 20.5 percent in 2021, and now it has become very difficult to maintain such a staff.

In 2022, layoffs took place at Tesla and Elon Musk’s Twitter, and Amazon and Google also went on staff cuts. In addition to laying off staff, Microsoft also decided to freeze the indexation of salaries for full-time employees. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explained this by the need to get “enough returns” in the face of growing economic uncertainty and saving money for investments in the development of artificial intelligence (AI).