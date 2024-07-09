Several internal corporate changes are planned for the next few months that will affect Microsoft’s Chinese staff.

Cold shower for all Chinese employees Microsoft: a report of Bloomberg claims that the company recently introduced a memo for theiPhone required for multifactor authentication within the company system. Starting from Septembertherefore, it will no longer be possible to access the Microsoft platform via the authentication system on smartphones with Android operating system, making it de facto It is mandatory to own an Apple smartphone.

How does Microsoft Authentication work? For those who don’t know, Microsoft actually requires all its employees to have multi-factor authentication that can be performed using a smartphone and well two Microsoft applications. From next September it will therefore be mandatory to use the apps only and exclusively within the iOS operating system. Microsoft Multi-Factor Authentication Such a move would obviously be part of the initiative Microsoft Secure Futurealready announced last year, which had among its primary objectives that of counteract any cyber threats as much as possible which could seriously compromise the security of the system, given and considering the recent hacker attacks against Microsoft. Microsoft’s choice will involve hundreds of employees, thus ensuring the regular use of the apps Microsoft Authenticator And Identity Pass to access the company system.