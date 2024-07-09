Several internal corporate changes are planned for the next few months that will affect Microsoft’s Chinese staff.
Cold shower for all Chinese employees Microsoft: a report of Bloomberg claims that the company recently introduced a memo for theiPhone required for multifactor authentication within the company system. Starting from Septembertherefore, it will no longer be possible to access the Microsoft platform via the authentication system on smartphones with Android operating system, making it de facto It is mandatory to own an Apple smartphone.
How does Microsoft Authentication work?
For those who don’t know, Microsoft actually requires all its employees to have multi-factor authentication that can be performed using a smartphone and well two Microsoft applications. From next September it will therefore be mandatory to use the apps only and exclusively within the iOS operating system.
Such a move would obviously be part of the initiative Microsoft Secure Futurealready announced last year, which had among its primary objectives that of counteract any cyber threats as much as possible which could seriously compromise the security of the system, given and considering the recent hacker attacks against Microsoft. Microsoft’s choice will involve hundreds of employees, thus ensuring the regular use of the apps Microsoft Authenticator And Identity Pass to access the company system.
The Reasons Behind Microsoft’s Choice
In the eye of the crosshairs would be some recent smartphones made in China and above all theabsence of Google Play Storewhich would have inevitably favored the proliferation of alternative app stores which do not guarantee a sufficient level of security for authentication.
To all Chinese employees without an Apple smartphone an iPhone 15 will be providedso as to ensure proper authentication within the Microsoft corporate system, preserving its security.
At this point the company could also ban the use of AI Recallthe new feature of artificial intelligence by Microsoft that in recent weeks has shown itself to be vulnerable to several security flaws. At this point we are waiting for further updates on this decision by Microsoft, which we are sure will not be long in coming in the coming weeks.
#Microsoft #Android #Stop #Chinese #Staff #iPhone #Required #Authentication
Leave a Reply