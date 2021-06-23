The firm will broadcast openly the global Pride 2021 event this coming Friday.

Microsoft has always been very involved in inclusion and in taking measures for the fairness and visibility of all groups. We have seen it recently, where to celebrate pride month they have given games and content for Xbox users, in addition to other actions under the slogan “Together We Can”.

In this way, from the Redmond company they want to insist on joining forces to achieve racial equality and environmental justice. Thus. Microsoft has donated more than two million dollars to organizations that support and advocate for equality around the world in just one year. Now to celebrate your Pride campaignThey have also contributed $ 150,000 to different organizations.

Therefore, next Friday at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time), Microsoft to open the global Pride 2021 event, a session in English where activists, gamers and artists will meet virtually to talk about solidarity, intersectionality, representation and discuss how the union between communities can drive global change. In addition, it is also the official sponsoring brand of the Madrid Pride Cultural Festival (MADO)

“The challenges we face are difficult to solve. But if we work together, we can make a difference for everyone. Our vision is: “To reach beyond the limits to unite, advance and promote the LGBTQ + community,” says Francesco Sparacio, leader of GLEAM, the group of LGTBQI + employees and Microsoft allies in Spain.

Therefore, Microsoft is currently at the top of the Fortune 500 list for equality and inclusion. “Diversity and inclusion are some of the main values ​​of Microsoft, which is a diverse company in every way,” they say from Xbox, adding “since in 1989 it introduced sexual orientation as part of its anti-discrimination policies, the company has worked to take action and address the systematic inequality suffered by millions of people around the planet. “

