Not only we, as mere mortals, are victims of the cyber attacks of criminals. And it is that this week, the giant Microsoft and a United States intelligence agency denounced a alleged cyberattack from the Chinese government.

It seems that things between the United States and China are heating up every time, if that were possible. The foregoing after one of the most important technology companies in the world and an intelligence agency reported an alleged espionage and hacking campaign by an organization sponsored by the administration of President Xi Jinping.

Through a newsletter, the company that owns Bing and Edge pointed out that the Chinese organization accused of alleged espionage is known as “Volt Typhoon”warning that the attacks on the US “critical infrastructure” that it tries to carry out could lead to the interruption of communication between the North American country and the Asian continent in the not too distant future.

According to the bulletin, Chinese hackers have been active from mid 2021during which time they have been directing their cyber attacks at organizations in Guama Pacific island that is part of the United States, as well as other places in the American nation.

According to what was indicated last Wednesday by Microsoft, “Affected organizations span the communications, manufacturing, utilities, transportation, construction, maritime, government, information technology, and education sectors”.

For their part, these attacks have also been reported by the National Security Agency (NSA)in English), which has exposed that the Chinese organization makes use of technological tools in order to evade the defenses of the United States.

“An agent, sponsored by China, and who lives outside the territory (of the USA) is using tools integrated into the networks to evade our defenses and leave no trace,” he explained. Rob Joycedirector of cybersecurity for the NSA.

It should be noted that Guam belongs to the United States since 1898, being a strategic location in the western Pacific, taking into account that there is a naval and air base therewhere 6 thousand soldiers are located, controlling 40% of the territory.

For its part, according to the EFE agency, the NSA is working together with the governments of Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as the FBI, to identify possible cyber attacks of this type that threaten the security of the country.