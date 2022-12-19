We’ve all probably asked ourselves a bit, at one time or another of this long soap opera that corresponds to the history of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard: neither is it really worth it? Looking also at the changes in attitude by the Redmond company, one would think that they didn’t expect such an uphill road and this seems to open cracks in the consistency of the whole operation, however it is clear that, at least for the moment, Microsoft has intention to go straight on their own way and fight in legal ways. Considering that we are talking about one of the largest companies in the world, with a market value of two trillion dollars, we have no doubt that have done their calculations and we certainly don’t start giving advice from our humble position, but if the path were really proving to be more bumpy than expected, one would think that the idea of ​​giving up might have even occurred to someone in Redmond.

Let’s start with an apparently more prosaic problem: the need to keep a low profile. After a 2022 that didn’t exactly offer news capable of conquering international covers, Xbox is in desperate need of a relaunch in terms of communication and promotion. The fact that he totally missed The Game Awards event, with its record million viewers, is a little understandable move. One would think that this too was dictated by the need not to appear too “strong”, but the question begins to be a real damage to Xbox, especially at the end of a period that is unanimously considered particularly lean in its parts. The hope is that everything has been entrusted to a specific event that could be held at the beginning of 2023, as some rumors are now reporting, but it would be a rather unprecedented move by Microsoft and raises some doubts, therefore above all the idea that management has imposed a sort of radio silence.

The lawsuit brought by the FTC determines another thorny issue, that of the lengthening of the times for the operation, once expected to end in March 2023 and now instead become decidedly nebulous.

The expensive family of Activision Blizzard

Although for many experts the FTC’s accusation seems flimsy and probably destined to collapse in court, the commission would have in the meantime achieved the “success” of delaying the operation and perhaps allowing the European Commission and the CMA to give a definitive negative opinion, which would further complicate the operation for Microsoft. In all of this, let’s imagine the energies and economic resources invested in this procedure, which could probably go elsewhere with greater profit. But in general, thinking of the monstrous figure of 70 billion dollars makes us imagine many different ways to invest all that money in purchases of other smaller companies, in exclusive agreements, or simply to bring big-caliber games into the Game Pass on day one. It’s obviously a sports bar discussion, as we don’t know precisely what numbers are down with Activision Blizzard’s total acquisition in terms of earnings for Microsoft, even with all the concessions it might be forced to make (as Call of Duty intended to stay on PlayStation, for example), but it is quite natural to ask.

On the other hand, if it comes to increasing the size of Xbox and adding other high caliber intellectual properties to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, there is no doubt that such an acquisition is the fastest way to achieve the result. despite all the risks that this entails. The real element of doubt that emerges is precisely in the change of political set-up in which this acquisition is taking place: probably until some time ago the FTC would not have been so aggressive, just as perhaps Microsoft did not expect constant guerrilla warfare on the part of Sony or a CMA willing to overlook even the logic itself in order to attack the acquisition. Are these variables which raise doubts about the effective possibility that the operation will be successful and the risk could be, in addition to those 2.5 or 3 billion that Microsoft may have to pay to abandon the operation (small motes for them), the fact that the company decides for a general downsizing of investments in this area, considering how at certain levels we often go for “all or nothing”.