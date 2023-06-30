The hearing between Microsoft and the FTC regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard ended with a dense series of questions from the judge.

L’court hearing which sees opposites Microsoft and the FTC with regard to the preliminary injunction requested by the commission yes concluded with a dense series of questions from the judge, addressed in particular to American antitrust lawyers. The FTC cited Phil Spencer’s decision that all Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox, to which the judge asked how any exclusivity of certain games could have an impact. negative impact on consumers. An independent Activision, the commission’s lawyers explained, would have reason to bring its own titles to the as many platforms as possible than a company acquired by Microsoft. However, the judge retorted that Activision already takes money from certain platforms to delay the release of games on others: a behavior also attributable to Sony’s strategies.

Not all exclusives are bad, the FTC says The FTC attorneys then argued that not all exclusives are bad and that these are legitimate operations, while the acquisitions influence the competition: with a finalized purchase, Activision would tend to give precedence to Xbox over all other platforms. The judge mentioned the acquisition of Bungie and talked about the fact that maybe if Sony had signed the agreement to bring Call of Duty to PlayStation for ten years maybe not everyone would be there to discuss. Then he asked for details on what makes Call of Duty so special. The data produced by the expert brought to the courtroom by the FTC, which speak of one 20% deviation from the marketdid not in fact convince the judge, who did not understand where exactly those conclusions come from. The judge then asked the commission's lawyers to explain to her why those users should stop playing Call of Duty on PlayStation in the event that the acquisition is successful. In general, the FTC has seemed unprepared on the matter in the sense that theirs are only estimates and inferences.