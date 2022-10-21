Xbox rocked the gaming industry in early 2022 by revealing its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $ 70 billion. Ten months later that deal has still not been approved by a number of government bodies, including the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which now wants to hear from the public.

The CMA released its statement last week, detailing why it is concerned about the potential merger between Xbox and Activision Blizzard and its reasons for continuing to investigate the deal. The next step in that process is to ask for public opinion. Anyone with an opinion on what the deal could mean for the industry can share it now through the government website.

Although he will read some, the CMA has admitted that it expects so many opinions to be presented that it is unlikely that it will be able to read and dissect them all. As for what the governing body is concerned about the merger, it is reported that Xbox could make Activision’s games console exclusive, as well as raise the prices of Activision titles on other platforms, among other reasons.

Xbox has responded to the CMA’s concerns by labeling Sony’s fears that Call of Duty might one day become exclusive as untrustworthy. He also pointed out that he can’t add Call of Duty to Game Pass “for a number of years” even if he wants to. An ongoing agreement between Activision and Sony is pending and that means that Call of Duty cannot be transferred to either Game Pass and cannot even become an Xbox exclusive.

Source: VGC