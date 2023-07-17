AFPi

Tech companies Microsoft and Sony reached a “binding agreement” to continue releasing versions of the game “call of duty” on the Playstation console following observations from market regulators, Microsoft announced this Sunday (16).

Microsoft, owner of the competing console Xbox, moved commercially to acquire, in January 2022, the game producer Activision Blizzard, which produces the acclaimed “Call of Duty”, among other titles.

That transaction sparked fears of consolidation of a dominant position in the video game industry, which led American and British regulators to postpone final authorization for the acquisition.

Now, thanks to the announced agreement, games in the “Call of Duty” series will continue to be released on both Xbox and Sony Playstation consoles.

“We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have entered into a binding agreement to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard,” Microsoft’s Video Games Head Phil Spencer announced on Twitter.

“Since day one of this acquisition, we have been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, game and platform developers, and consumers,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith.

“Even after we cross the finish line for approval of this agreement, we will remain focused on ensuring that ‘Call of Duty’ remains available on more platforms and for more consumers,” said Smith.

In December, before the merger, Spencer had announced that Microsoft was committed to bringing “Call of Duty” to Nintendo, another console maker, after the acquisition was complete.

US regulators were concerned that the acquisition would allow Microsoft to block access to Activision Blizzard’s games, which also include other highly profitable titles like “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush”, on competing platforms.

Previously, Sony had tried to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard.

This new operation would transform Microsoft into the third largest company in the video game industry, behind Tencent and Sony.
























