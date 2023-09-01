Known for its creativity and originality, the independent gaming scene is currently facing notable challenges, exemplified by the difficulties being experienced by two of its most prominent players: Return Digital and TinyBuild. Both companies have seen an astonishing drop in the value of their shares, reaching as much as 90%. According to analysts, this situation is due in large part to the poor performance of its games on the platforms of sony and Microsoft. Specifically, earnings from independent studies through services such as xbox game pass and playstation plus are progressively decreasing.

These trends have led the two companies to make significant strategic decisions. Return DigitalFor example, it has opted out of further subscription platform deals, looking to explore alternatives to ensure stronger financial performance. On the other hand, TinyBuild has decided to change its focus and work on more ambitious projects at the third-party level instead of continuing to produce smaller-scale games.

These difficulties underscore the current challenges for independent developers in a highly competitive market. Innovation and creativity remain essential, but finding ways to successfully navigate the changing landscape of distribution platforms and monetization models is also crucial. As the industry evolves, indie studios are expected to continue to adapt and find new strategies to maintain their presence and thrive in the exciting world of gaming.

Via: levelup

Editor’s note: I’ve always wondered how the hell platforms like GamePass and Spotify. It is unfortunate that we now see that, as was evident, the creators do not receive enough money to even survive.