According to what reported by MLex, Microsoft and Sony would have opened a line of dialogue to try to resolve the problems related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, shortly before the meeting of the representatives of the Redmond house with the European antitrust authorities, set for today .

According to reports, before the meeting with the European Commission, Brad Smith of Microsoft would have said: “Given our strategy, we strongly desire to address the concerns of others. Whether it is through contracts, such as the one we signed with Nintendo this morning, or through regulatory commitments, as we have always been open to doing.”

Sony of its own seems to have rejected the idea that licensing agreements solve competition problems, but has nevertheless started talking to Microsoft to find possible solutions. The objections raised by the Japanese multinational are known and primarily concern the Call of Duty brand, Microsoft’s dominance in the PC market with the Windows operating system and subscription services.