A agreement between Microsoft and Sony regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the part of the house of Redmond it would be still far awayaccording to some people close to the situation, who have discussed it with the editors of GamesIndustry.biz.

As you no doubt remember, in the early afternoon there was talk of the fact that Microsoft and Sony are working together to find a solution for the acquisition of Activision, but despite the good intentions it seems that the parties are still distant.

It goes without saying that the meeting currently underway in Brussels could be decisive for the fate of the entire operation, and given how things have turned out it is probable that Sony is trying to get the most out of it from any agreement.

Among the other companies that will be heard in the context of the same appointment are Activision Blizzard itself but also Google, NVIDIA and other interested parties, as well as some experts in the gaming sector.

At the moment the acquisition is encountering obstacles both in Europe and in the United Kingdom and the United States: it will be necessary to understand whether Microsoft will somehow be able to mend and convince the various commissions “by the good” or if it will be forced into a legal battle that could be potentially long and complex.