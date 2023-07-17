New York, USA.- Tech giants Microsoft and Sony have reached a “binding agreement” to continue releasing the popular “Call of Duty” video games on the PlayStation entertainment console following feedback from market regulators, the US company announced Sunday.

Microsoft, owner of the rival console Xbox, moved commercially to acquire in January 2022 the video game producer Activision Blizzard, which produces the acclaimed “Call of Duty”, among others.

That transaction sparked fears of consolidation of a dominant position in the video game industry, prompting US and UK regulators to delay final clearance for the acquisition.

Now, thanks to the announced deal, “Call of Duty” games will continue to be released on both Xbox and Sony PlayStation consoles.

“We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have entered into a binding agreement to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard,” Microsoft’s head of video games Phil Spencer announced on Twitter.

“Since day one of this acquisition, we have been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, game and platform developers, and consumers,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith.

“Even after we cross the finish line for approval of this agreement, we will remain focused on ensuring that ‘Call of Duty’ remains available on more platforms and to more consumers than ever before,” Smith said.

In December, before the merger, Spencer had announced that Microsoft was committing to bring “Call of Duty” to Nintendo, another console maker, upon completion of the acquisition.

US regulators were concerned that this acquisition would allow Microsoft to block access to Activision Blizzard’s games, which also include the highly lucrative “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush”, on its competitors’ platforms.

Previously, Sony had tried to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard.

This new operation would make Microsoft the third largest company in the video game industry, behind Tencent and Sony.