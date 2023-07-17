L’agreement for 10 years signed by Microsoft and Sony apparently includes only Call of Duty and not other Activision games, as previously expected. These products will therefore eventually become Xbox exclusives.
The important clarification came from Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, a few hours after the announcement of the Call of Duty agreement signed by Microsoft and PlayStation. A previous version of the contract, as mentioned, also involved the catalog of Activision titles.
Specifically, during 2022 the Redmond company offered Sony a 10-year agreement for Call of Duty as well as for all Activision games currently available on PlayStationwhich therefore would not have been removed from the platform.
New situation, new deal
It is clear and evident that the agreement signed by Microsoft and Sony in the last few hours, in the light of a completely different situation, could not be as advantageous as the one proposed during 2022when the acquisition of Activision was still highly in doubt.
As you know, in fact, after the failure of the FTC’s attempts, the restraining order has expired and the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has the green light, so much so that could also happen todayunless the parties to the dispute decide to re-discuss the deadlines and wait for a conciliation in the United Kingdom.
