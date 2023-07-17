L’agreement for 10 years signed by Microsoft and Sony apparently includes only Call of Duty and not other Activision games, as previously expected. These products will therefore eventually become Xbox exclusives.

The important clarification came from Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox, a few hours after the announcement of the Call of Duty agreement signed by Microsoft and PlayStation. A previous version of the contract, as mentioned, also involved the catalog of Activision titles.

Specifically, during 2022 the Redmond company offered Sony a 10-year agreement for Call of Duty as well as for all Activision games currently available on PlayStationwhich therefore would not have been removed from the platform.