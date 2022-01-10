The chip giant Qualcomm Technologies enter the world of the metaverse, announcing a partnership with Microsoft to expand and accelerate the adoption of augmented reality (AR) in the enterprise sector.

Both companies believe in the future of the metaverse, and Qualcomm Technologies said it is partnering with Microsoft through several initiatives to lead the ecosystem, including developing custom AR chips to enable a new wave of lightweight, point-efficient AR glasses. energy perspective to offer rich content and immersive experiences. It also has plans to integrate software such as Microsoft Mesh And Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.

The collaboration will draw on Qualcomm Technologies’ existing expertise in computing, and what the companies have stated is their desire to create transformative experiences for the next generation of AR devices as companies move into the metaverse.

“We announce the development of a customized Snapdragon chip for augmented reality for next generation, energy efficient and very light AR glasses for the Microsoft ecosystem“said Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm.”And we’re integrating software from both companies into that platform – the Microsoft Mesh platform and the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR development platform. Snapdragon Spaces will be fully integrated into Microsoft Mesh and this platform will be available for next generation lightweight eyewear“.

Source: The Verge