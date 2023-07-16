Surprisingly, a few minutes ago Phil Spencer, the boss of the Xbox division, announced on Twitter that Microsoft and Sony have signed an agreement which will ensure the presence of the series Call of Duty on PlayStation after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which now seems really imminent.

For the moment, no further details have been shared on this binding contract, for example we do not know if it will have a ten-year duration like the one signed by Nintendo, but in any case it is excellent news for Call of Duty fans on PlayStation. who now have the absolute certainty that they will be able to continue playing the next games in the series on PS5.

“We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the Activision Blizzard acquisition,” reads Phil Spencer’s message.

“We look forward to a future where gamers around the world have more choices to play their favorite games.”

“Since day one of this acquisition, we have been committed to addressing the concerns of regulators, platform and game developers, and consumers,” said Microsoft President Brad Smith. “Even after we cross the finish line in approving this deal, we will remain focused on ensuring Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and to more consumers than ever before.”