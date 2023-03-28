Microsoft needs to improve the voice robot ChatGPT. Because he spreads lies as soon as he lacks reliable sources. This makes for deceptively real propaganda – and serves criminals. A guest post.

Dhe world is impressed by ChatGPT, the chatbot from the company Open AI. In the few months since its launch, the capabilities of artificial intelligence have become tangible for many. ChatGPT can write poems or computer programs, explain complicated things simply, summarize texts, give useful everyday tips and answer factual questions. Every day, users discover new uses.

However, ChatGPT also has a downside. Open AI has done a lot to prevent abuse, but there have been numerous reports of the bot helping to write propaganda texts or serving cybercriminals. Of particular concern is that Open AI has released ChatGPT despite the machine regularly giving wrong answers in one crucial area. Namely whenever there is little publicly accessible information on a topic.