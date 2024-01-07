Your own chatbot in three hours: Microsoft wants to conquer the skeptical German medium-sized businesses with its AI offerings. The group offers its own workshops for this purpose. From electricity grid operators to roofers, everything is included.

Oliver Will has had a new mission for a few months now: teaching artificial intelligence (AI) to German medium-sized businesses. Will is managing director of the AI ​​unit of the IT service provider Obungi, a Microsoft partner that usually advises its customers on how to use the Microsoft cloud Azure. But on this Friday afternoon in late autumn it's about the trending topic par excellence. The basic idea is simple: “We want to enable you to use the services of Open AI, but in compliance with data protection regulations,” says Will into the laptop camera. On 15 tiles, IT employees from large and small medium-sized companies look back at him, some taking notes or nodding.

Since the appearance of the artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT, a race has broken out between large American tech companies for dominance in technology. Microsoft in conjunction with Open AI, Google, Amazon and Meta have brought large language models onto the market and are now vying for buyers. They don't see the big business in consumer applications like ChatGPT, but in industry.