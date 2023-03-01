The attempt to Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard is producing strange, quite comical effects on the eternal debate on the issue of exclusives, with Sony, which on its own and third-party games and content (see Final Fantasy 16 and the previous Final Fantasy 7 Remake), has based a large part of its fortunes on the video game market since it launched the PlayStation brand , who accuses Microsoft of wanting to make Call of Duty an exclusive series to the detriment of PlayStation players, and Microsoft who, having to show composure before the antitrust authorities, tries to imply that they really don’t like exclusives, up to declarations paradoxical like the very recent one by Phil Spencer, who said with an Oscar-worthy candor: “Xbox doesn’t take away games from rivals”. One would ask him: “Why shouldn’t he do it?” Also because he has already done it and presumably will continue to do so in the future.

The logic of Spencer seems to make many folds, in the sense that, for example, according to him Starfield would not have been taken away from competing consoles, just as The Elder Scrolls VI will not be taken away from him, for the simple reason that he was never promised. Hard to miss the fact that without the acquisition of Bethesda it is likely, if not certain given the company’s policies in recent years (think of the Arkane games given exclusively to PS5 or the multiplatform releases of Fallout 4 and Fallout 76), that it is Starfield, both The Elder Scrolls VI were coming to PS5/PS6. However, the question shouldn’t even arise, because if a company that produces certain hardware and manages a large ecosystem like the Xbox one, which also includes a subscription service like the Xbox Game Pass, wants to have exclusive content for its users paying, we don’t understand why he should be ashamed of it, if not precisely to make a good impression with the antitrust.

Exclusives and exclusive content have been around as long as home gaming systems have existed. You don’t necessarily have to like the concept (the writer would prefer that they didn’t exist, for example), but there is no doubt that they are often a significant incentive to buy a certain hardware rather than another. There is nothing criminal or unethical about the policy of exclusivity: they are simply a form of investment. Moreover, the exclusives work the more prestigious the title precluded from competition is. So it’s perfectly normal that, after Bethesda was acquired, Starfield was made an Xbox exclusive and removed from PlayStation players: the fewer copies sold are a bet for the increase in the number of Xbox users. Similarly, there would be nothing wrong if Microsoft had initially thought of making Call of Duty exclusive, only to then withdraw in the face of the many disputes opened by the antitrust bodies. Having said that, in an industry where exclusives are talked about very often, the annual exclusives of this or that platform are counted and consoles are often identified with their exclusive titles, one almost has to justify oneself for wanting to have them, as if they were suddenly become a guilt to be exhaled, it makes us understand how much the debate between the various factions is now poisoned.

