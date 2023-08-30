The president of Microsoft Spain, Alberto Granados, has defended that, although artificial intelligence (AI) must have a “powerful regulatory framework” that makes it reliable, it will mean a revolution for companies, since those that have invested in AI are detecting a 15% increase in revenue, a 20% increase in return on sales investment and a 45% increase in productivity in customer service.

The executive indicated that the EU and the European Parliament are already working on legislation on AI, capable of protecting users and promoting the positive uses of technology, with a model that allows alliances and is open. Granados indicated that Microsoft collaborates with the authorities in this new regulatory framework that lays the foundations for responsible development, promoting digitization and innovation, but with “a handbrake that allows the human being to be in control at all times.”

For this, Granados believes that the regulation of the financial system can be a good reference to take, because it has made it possible to control fraud in this area and improve transparency for customers. According to their data, 33% of Spanish companies with more than 250 employees use artificial intelligence, although this percentage drops to 7% in the case of SMEs, and it is expected that a fifth of commercial functions are expected to be automated in the next years.

“AI is not going to destroy jobs, nor is it going to replace anyone, but it will save us a lot of time interpreted as a co-pilot concept,” said the head of Microsoft’s Spanish subsidiary in his speech at the 37th edition of the Meeting of the Digital Economy and Telecommunications, organized by the Ametic technology employers at the UIMP in Santander.

The debate on the regulation of AI comes at a time when the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Council are holding negotiations to give birth to a final regulation at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, once the three institutions have defended disparate positions on the scope of the security and ethical cordon that wants to be put to the use of AI.

For the director of Institutional Relations and Public Policies of Google Spain and Portugal, Miguel Scassi, the European Commission initially presented a “balanced” text, which linked well the need to “give guarantees without hindering” the development of AI in the EU. “But then the Council came and went too far”, defending a regulation by generic “risk profiles” and establishing high risk precautions for most companies, instead of being rigorous especially with the highest risk tools.

But the American giant is confident that the final regulation will be more in line with what the Commission postulated in a first phase. And he believes that the Spanish Government from the current Presidency of the EU will help, with the sandbox (regulatory test bed) that you have recently released. “Spain is going to play a very important role,” said Scassi.

Ametic Request

In the same days, the president of the Ametic technology employers’ association, Pedro Mier, asked the political parties this Wednesday to agree this new legislature on three State pacts, on education, industry and innovation, which his association considers capital for the country progress. Mier appealed above all to the forces that have obtained majority support at the polls, so that they first reach a State pact for education and training. “It is unacceptable that every time a new government arrives, there are new educational laws,” said Mier, who said that Spain needs a great national agreement in favor of a stable teaching framework and a firm commitment to continuous training.

Ametic is confident that this new legislature will also finally see the light of a State pact for the industry that was on the verge of being lighted in the final stretch of the last legislature, when the social agents did agree to carry out this great agreement, around a new industry law, but in the Congress of Deputies it was not possible to promote it at the last minute as the PP did not join. In relation to the pact for innovation, he stressed that this measure is “critical” since the competitiveness of companies and the improvement of productivity depend on it, which, as he stressed, translates into better wages and working conditions. life.

On the occasion of this new annual meeting of the technology industry in Santander, Ametic also asks the future Government to create a reindustrialization vice-presidency, just as was done in the last legislature with digitization, an area that the vice-president and minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL