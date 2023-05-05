As reported by Bloomberg, between Microsoft and AMD it would be a course a new one collaboration rather narrow, mainly focused on theartificial intelligence and the production of dedicated chips to this.

In practice, Microsoft would be giving its support to AMD for the development of systems based on artificial intelligence in terms of software and applications of this, while AMD would be supporting Microsoft in the production of chips dedicated precisely to AI, which would have the codename “Athena”.

Several hundred employees from Microsoft’s hardware division are said to be working on the project, which the company is expected to build on already invested 2 billion of dollars. The spokesman Frank Shaw has so far denied that AMD is also working on Athena, confirming the work in progress on the chips but not the collaboration.

However, the newspaper is quite convinced of its sources, according to which the collaboration between AMD and Microsoft would be very close in these situations. This would also respond to a need for market expansion: at the moment, Nvidia is the undisputed leader in the production of chips specifically dedicated to the exploitation of artificial intelligence.

AI services based on Azure servers must necessarily go through Nvidia for the production of some hardware elements and Microsoft would like to expand this market segment to other competitors to lower prices, thus supporting the entry of AMD.

In the meantime, we remind you that GPT-4 chatbot has been available for all users since yesterday.