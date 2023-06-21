L’acquisition of Activision by Microsoft was designed to delete Sonyor at least that’s what it seems to be written in one Matt Booty’s email sent to another Redmond executive, CFO Tim Stuart, in 2019.

As it was legitimate to expect, around this specific message, deposited as evidence in the class action supported by Sony to stop the acquisition of Activision, but blocked by the judges, a considerable fuss is being raised because in theory would reveal Microsoft’s intentions about the desire to put the competition out of play by any means.

The key point, however, is that the text of the e-mail in question is hidden for legal reasons, since it is internal company correspondence, therefore only those who have been able to view it can be sure of what exactly Matt Booty said to his colleague Tim Stuart.

Secondly let’s talk about a message sent in 2019when in theory the acquisition of Activision Blizzard was not yet on the agenda (it was announced in January 2022), and could therefore be part of a normal exchange between executives who are thinking about how to beat their direct competitor.

In short, there are big doubts about the possible relevance of this test in the current debate that sees Microsoft against the FTC, but it is clear that bringing the topic back into vogue falls within the objectives of the antitrust commission (and possibly of Sony, which has always been against the ‘acquisition) to try to influence the judge in any way which will have to rule on the request for a preliminary injunction.