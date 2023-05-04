During an interview with Kinda Funny, Phil Spencer has returned to speaking publicly about theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft for the first time after the rejection of the British antitrust, declaring that despite everything it remains confident on the success of this 69 billion dollar maneuver.

“We remain confident, despite news from the CMA in the UK that it wants to block the acquisition. We will appeal that verdict and continue to work with the European Union and the FTC.”

Subsequently, the Xbox boss criticized the CMA verdict closely linked to cloud gaming, given that in his opinion it is based on a market that basically does not yet exist.

“The CMA’s decision was disappointing. We’ve been talking to them for a year. They’ve defined a market for cloud that I believe doesn’t exist today and that in this context we could prevent others from competing. But we will appeal and Microsoft remains very, very committed to completing the acquisition.”

Spencer later said that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is important as it allows to accelerate the Xbox strategy for the future, but that it is not fundamental to carry it forward, which is what company employees have been told, according to a Bloomberg report.

In the same interview, Spencer talked about Redfall and admitted that it fell short of Xbox gamers’ expectations.